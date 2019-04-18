Stock markets fall in early trading ahead of corporate results

Equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note but declined after a while on Thursday as investors awaited corporate results for the quarter ending 2019.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was down 73 points at 39,202 while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 27 points to 11,760.
All sectoral indices were in the red with realty losing 2.6 per cent, public sector banks 1.6 per cent and metals 1.4 per cent.
Among stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Hindalco and Vedanta traded in the negative zone.
However, Reliance Industries gained 2.5 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Wipro, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.
Meanwhile, shares in Asian markets slipped after losses on the Wall Street but trade was lacklustre.
Investors awaited business surveys in Europe and were trying to gauge how much more stimulus Beijing will use to boost growth without triggering financial risks.
Market participants are also eyeing signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations.
