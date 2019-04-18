Stock markets fall in early trading ahead of corporate results

Equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note but declined after a while on Thursday as investors awaited corporate results for the quarter ending 2019.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 73 points at 39,202 while the NSE fell 27 points to 11,760.

All sectoral indices were in the red with realty losing 2.6 per cent, public sector banks 1.6 per cent and metals 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Housing Finance, Yes Bank, and traded in the negative zone.

However, gained 2.5 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Wipro, Asian Paints and

Meanwhile, shares in Asian markets slipped after losses on the Wall Street but trade was lacklustre.

Investors awaited surveys in and were trying to gauge how much more stimulus will use to boost growth without triggering financial risks.

Market participants are also eyeing signs of progress in US- trade negotiations.

