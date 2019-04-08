Stock markets sudued during morning session as investors await corporate results

Equity benchmarks were subdued on Friday morning as investors awaited corporate results this week.

Corporate earnings show a sense of the consumption trends in the economy. Investors are likely to adopt a cautious approach with due to be held in seven phases beginning on April 11.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 35 points at 38,897 while the NSE gained 4 points to 11,669.

All sectoral indices except IT and auto were in the green.

Power Grid, Zee Entertainment, Airtel, and gained marginally while Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Adani Ports, and were among the losers.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs following hints of more fiscal stimulus in

In a document published on the central government's website late on Sunday, said it will step up a policy of targeted cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)