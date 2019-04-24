Stocks stage dramatic recovery, Sensex up 490 points above 39,000 level

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during the second half of the trading session on Wednesday after moving in a narrow range in the early hours.

The closed 490 points higher at 39,055 while the gained 150 points to close at 11,762.

Except for auto, all sectoral indices closed in the green as markets resumed fresh upward momentum with traders resorting to panic buying. However, the volumes were lacklustre.

like ONGC, and Indian gained as prices retreated amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied.

The other gainers were and

Tata Motors, however, lost 5.6 per cent. FMCG major ITC, Hero MotorCorp, Grasim and were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed with investors remaining cautious after the told countries buying Iranian oil to stop purchases by May 1 or face economic sanctions.

Chinese equities moved between gains and losses as investors weighed how will slow its pace of policy easing after strong first-quarter economic growth.

