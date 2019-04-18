JUST IN
Strawberry cultivation a sustainable source of income in J-K

Strawberry cultivation here, in the recent times, has become a major source of income and is providing ample employment opportunity to the youth.

The commercial demand for strawberries has also increased over the years, yielding good profits from its cultivation.

Speaking to ANI, Ramprakash, a farmer from Ritti village, said, "The government is also taking keen interest to promote the cultivation of strawberries. If small-scale farmers want to cultivate strawberry, the horticulture department provides subsidy to them."

He further said that the central and state governments provide loans to young farmers to push them towards the farming business.

The favourable climatic condition in the state has provided ample opportunities for the youth to take up strawberry farming as a business for better sustainability.

"Youngsters must engage themselves in strawberry cultivation as it demands less effort and gives more money. The market would bring down the graph of unemployed youth in the states," said Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallav Gupta.

