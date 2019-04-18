Lenders pin hopes on bids from investors as 'best way forward' for survival of Jet

Expressing their faith in the bids from potential investors, Lenders have endorsed the process as the "best way forward" for the survival of the

In a issued on Thursday, the Lenders said, "The lenders after due deliberations decided that the best way of is to get the binding bids from potential investors who have expressed expression of interest (EOI) and have been issued bid documents on April 16."

"Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner," the statement further read.

This comes a day after Jet Airways suspended all its domestic and international operations after operating its last flight on Wednesday night.

Jet Airways is battling for survival and is yet to receive a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal with government-owned lenders.

A consortium of lenders led by had taken over the debt-ridden after stepped down on March 25.

Yesterday, Chairman and Managing Director had also called the temporary closure of Jet Airways as a setback to Indian

"It is indeed a sad day for all those in the business of flying in the country to witness a fine closing shop" he had said.

