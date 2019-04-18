Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with DRG

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with (DRG) in the forests of Dhanikarka under station limits on Thursday.

The incident comes amidst polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh, namely Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.

The state has a total of 11 Lok Sabha seats, out of which Bastar Lok Sabha constituency voted in the first phase of elections.

Voters had exercised their franchise in Naxal-affected regions of Dantewada and Sukma amid heavy security on April 11.

During the first phase of polling, a joint party of the (ITBP) and Police came under a Naxal ambush in the early hours of the day while on their way to a polling booth.

Rest of the 7 Parliamentary constituencies in will vote on April 23.

Polling began on Thursday in 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory in the second phase of ongoing elections.

