After 2 hours of polling, voter turnout highest in Assam

At the end of the first two hours of polling, Assam is leading in terms of voter turnout with 9.51 per cent electorates having already exercised their democratic franchise.
In Chhattisgarh, voters have braved the threats of Naxals and have come out in large numbers to cast votes in three constituencies which are voting today. The turnout at 9 am has been recorded at 7.75 per cent, according to data provided by the Election Commission.
In Bihar, voter turnout has touched 7.83 per cent in the first two hours, while Uttar Pradesh, which has eight constituencies going to polls today, has clocked 3.99 per cent voting till 9 am.
Among other states going to polls, voter turnout in the first two hours in Odisha is 2.15 per cent, Manipur 1.78 per cent, Karnataka 1.14 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 0.99 per cent, Tamil Nadu 0.81 per cent, West Bengal 0.55 per cent, Maharashtra 0.85 per cent and Puducherry 1.62 per cent.
The second the phase of polling is being held in Assam (five seats), Bihar (five seats), Chhattisgarh (three seats), Jammu and Kashmir (two seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Maharashtra (10 seats), Manipur (one seat), Odisha (five seats), Tamil Nadu (38 seats), Uttar Pradesh (eight seats), West Bengal (three seats), and Union Territory Puducherry (one seat).
