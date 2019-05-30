Strong quake jolts El Salvador, tsunami warning issued

A strong measuring 6.6 on Richter Scale struck off the coast of on Thursday morning. Authorities have issued a warning.

The quake hit a depth of 65 km and took place at 9:03 am (2:33 pm Indian time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the tremblor was at 27 kilometres south south-east of La Libertad, situated nearly 32 km from the capital San Salvador, the USGS said.

According to reports, tremors have been felt in the Central American nation. Power outages have been reported as well.

There are no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property.

However, has issued a warning asking people to stay away from the

