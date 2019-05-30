Thailand special envoy reaches Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in

Thailand special envoy Grisada Boonrac has reached New Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
He was received at the airport by Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi.
Boonrac is attending the ceremony on behalf of Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who is dealing with the country's internal political crisis.
"Relationship rooted in antiquity! Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach arrives in New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.
Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for the event.
The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India.
Notably, Thailand was not invited during the first swearing-in ceremony of Modi in 2014.
President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will also be attending the august ceremony. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be present at the event.
Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany and the UK, have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
