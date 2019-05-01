JUST IN
Students in Punjab college protest after girls forced to strip over used sanitary pad

ANI  |  General News 

Four employees of the Akal University here have been terminated following an incident where girls in one of the hostels in the campus were allegedly asked to strip by a warden.

Girls students at the varsity staged a protest here on Tuesday after the warden of the on-campus hostel allegedly asked them to strip in order to check who was menstruating and could have dumped a used sanitary pad in the toilet.

Two security guards and two wardens were terminated following the incident.

"We received a complaint from the students following which a committee was set up and four employees were immediately terminated," said MS Johal, Dean, Academics, Akal University.

"We are trying to maintain a healthy relationship and two-way communication with the students so that such incidents do not occur again," Johal added.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 09:46 IST

