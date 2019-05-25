Sudan vows to support Saudi Arabia against "all threats and attacks"

Sudan on Friday pledged to back regional ally Saudi Arabia against "all threats and attacks" from its rival Iran.
"Sudan is standing with the kingdom against all threats and attacks from Iran and Houthi militias," Al Jazeera quoted General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council, as saying.
He made these remarks during his first visit to Saudi Arabia since Sudan's army took power after they backed protesters in overthrowing longtime-leader Omar al-Bashir last month.
Dagalo was accompanied by the Sudanese military's official spokesperson, General Shams al-Din Kabashi.
The kingdom's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir attended the meeting as well as Minister of State Dr Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban.
He also said that the military council will continue deploying Sudanese troops in war-torn Yemen.
Al Bashir deployed troops to Yemen in 2015 as a part of major foreign policy breaking decades-old ties with Iran and join Saudi led-coalition fighting there.
Meanwhile, Riyadh has provided USD250m support to Sudan, to strengthen "financial position, alleviate pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate".
In April, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged USD 3bn in financial support for Sudan following the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU