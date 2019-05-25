France: Dozen injured in Lyon's explosion

At least 12 people have been injured after a bomb exploded in the pedestrian in France's city of Lyon, reported TASS.

The bomb was hidden in a bag filled with nails and bolts.

The Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region prefecture confirmed the explosion reports.

The area around the Hugo and Sala streets intersection hit by the explosion is cordoned by the police.

An investigation has been initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)