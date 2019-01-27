Taj Mahal was a Shiv temple, says Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde

Union on Sunday said that bought the from Jayasimha, who had actually constructed a Shiv temple--Tejo Mahalaya.

" in his autobiography has said that he bought this palace from It's a Shiv Mandir built by Paramatheertha, Tejo Mahalaya. Tejo Mahalaya became the Taj Mahal," he said while addressing a gathering here. " is not built by Muslims," he said.

"If we keep sleeping, most of our houses will be called Masjid. In future, God Ram will be called Jahanpanah and Sita will become Bibi," added

At the same event, Hegde also said that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist."

"We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn't think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist," said the

