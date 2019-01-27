Gujarat mosque opens doors for people across religion

Sending a message of communal harmony a mosque here has opened its doors for people across all religions.

located in Rakhial area has started an exhibition where people from any religion can come and witness the activities going on in the Mosque.

The organiser of the exhibition told ANI, "The main motto is to initiate communal harmony among people. Today, people have wrong impressions about the activities that take place in a mosque. So, we kept it open to let people know what exactly is happening here. We request other mosques also to follow this trend so that people can understand our religion."

A Hindu visitor said that it is a very nice gesture. He added, "I am happy that they have kept the mosque open for all. Today, I came here and witnessed the Namaz, which gave me positive vibes.

