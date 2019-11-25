Taliban commander among 10 terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in Afghanistan

As many as 10 terrorists, including a Taliban commander, were killed in an armed conflict with Afghan security forces in the country's Kunduz province on Sunday, provincial governor's spokesperson said.

The clashes that occurred in Qarluq area of Archi district on Sunday morning, also left five members of Afghan security forces and six terrorists injured, provincial governor's spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Among the ten terrorists killed in the clashes include Taliban commander Mawlawi Mubashir alias Mawlawi Abida. The group has not made any comment on the report yet.

