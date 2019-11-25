Bolivia's new general election law gets interim President's nod

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez on Sunday signed legislation which annuls the election victory of ousted President Evo Morales, as well as paves way for the new presidential election in the country.

The law sets the maximum period for holding a new presidential election in Bolivia to 140 days, as well as prohibits the nomination of persons who had previously occupied the presidential post for two consecutive terms, implying that it becomes legally impossible for Morales to participate in the elections.

"The law that we have just enacted is the law that we, Bolivians, want, and for which we have gone to the streets and roundabouts to peacefully express our decision to repudiate the way the previous government intended to manipulate the will of all of us," Anez said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.

It is the latest development in the ongoing political crisis in Bolivia, which erupted in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential election and resulted in the resignation of the country's long-time leader Morales, who is currently seeking political asylum in Mexico.

