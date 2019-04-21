Will contest from Varanasi if party president asks me, says Priyanka Gandhi

Vadra on Sunday said that she will contest the election from against if the party asks her to do so.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Priyanka while replying to whether she will be contesting from Varanasi, said, "If the asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest."

Earlier met the family members of Pulwama terror attack martyr VV Vasant in Makkamkunnu.

The interacted with the family members of for quite some time who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack on February 24, in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber of Pak-based terror outfit JeM rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in south

Before meeting the martyr's family, Gandhi also expressed her condolences for the victims of serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, which took place earlier in the day. "People were celebrating a day of happiness, but now they are in immense grief. My condolences to all of them and support to all their families," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)