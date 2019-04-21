Will contest from Varanasi if party president asks me, says Priyanka Gandhi

-
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that she will contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the party president Rahul Gandhi asks her to do so.
Speaking to media here on Sunday, Priyanka while replying to whether she will be contesting from Varanasi, said, "If the Congress president asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest."
Earlier Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of Pulwama terror attack martyr VV Vasant Kumar in Makkamkunnu.
The Congress leader interacted with the family members of Kumar for quite some time who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack on February 24, in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber of Pak-based terror outfit JeM rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in south Kashmir.
Before meeting the martyr's family, Gandhi also expressed her condolences for the victims of serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, which took place earlier in the day. "People were celebrating a day of happiness, but now they are in immense grief. My condolences to all of them and support to all their families," she said.
