Hindu Rao resident doctors call off indefinite strike over pending salaries

on Tuesday called off their indefinite strike over pending salaries after North Municipal Corporation agreed to their demands.

The employees launched a protest on Monday claiming that they have not received salary from past three months.

Earlier today, they submitted a charter of demands to MS/HRH during their strike. Later they received a reply, which states that the salary up to the month of March 2019 has already been released and credited in the account of residents.

The authorities further stated that the demand of arrears will be taken up with the competent authority for release as soon as possible.

"The 16 point charter of demands will be discussed and amicably resolved in consultation with members of and and Addl. (Health). The punitive action will not be taken against the Residents, however issue of salary during strike period will be forwarded to the competent authority for favorable consideration," the reply added.

The also kept a demand of handing over the hospital to the if the local government and the municipal corporation are unable to run it.

On Monday, while complaining about the poor facilities and non-availability of accommodation and potable water, the demanded that the hospital should be handed over to the Centre if the municipal corporation and local government are unable to handle it.

The facilities at OPD and wards were partially affected due to the strike.

