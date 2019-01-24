DA case: Delhi HC defers hearing to Friday

has deferred to Friday the hearing of a petition moved by former Chief and his wife challenging a local court order to frame charges against them in a case.

The hearing has also been transferred to a different bench.

and his wife had on Wednesday moved challenging the Patiala House court's December 10 order that directed framing of charges against them for alleging amassing worth Rs 10 crores.

The ED has alleged that the former chief has used "bogus entries" to illegally transfer the money.

The ED filed a case based on the CBI's first information report, which accused and his kin of allegedly accumulating assets while he was serving as the of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the in 2011.

As per the ED, the assets were purchased in the name of Singh's close family members and were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)