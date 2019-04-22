Targeting spot in ICC World Cup semi-finals: Pak coach

is "targeting a spot in the semi-finals" of the ICC World Cup, beginning May 30 in England and

"We are well prepared and full of confidence. We are targeting a spot in the semi-finals of the event. We have to bring all our capabilities to produce results in our favour," The Express Tribune quoted Arthur, as saying.

When asked about the new names -- opener and pacer -- in the squad, Arthur said: " was perfect and passed his test. He and Hasnain have been in the setup only for three weeks and they have not been subjected to these standards before. Their performances have got better every time they have trained."

The 50-year-old said Pakistan's strategy includes attack, take wickets and bowl sides out going into the prestigious event.

Speaking on the significance of having all-rounder and batsman Babar Azam, the said: "Hafeez will be available for us during as an off-spinner too. Our expectations are high from as he is our best batsman in the squad. We have faith in our team who will do well."

Meanwhile, emphasised that " will play quality during the World Cup".

"We are going into with all the necessary preparation and are hopeful about doing well during the event. Our batsmen and bowlers, both, are ready to give it their best shot during the event," he said.

Reflecting on being tagged as the underdogs, the said, "Favourites tag has never been ideal for us, so it is good to be underdogs for World Cup".

When questioned about the clash against arch-rivals India, scheduled on June 16, Sarfaraz said have "beaten in a major event recently and that gives us an advantage".

Pakistan also made an announcement that he will bat in the top five positions, while all-rounder Shoaib Malik will occupy the number six position.

"We will change our batting order in England. I will bat in the above positions, top five, and Shoaib Malik will come at six," he said.

Pakistan will leave for England on April 23. The team will play against and in the warm-ups before opening its campaign against on May 31 at the Trent Bridge,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)