Veteran journalist to helm Connected to India's editorial globally

Shankar Ramakrishnan, until recently the at Review, Reuters, in New York, will take over as the of Singapore-headquartered company, to

"Shankar joining us is a matter of great pride for us and a huge endorsement of our platform. His standing as a is second to none in the world. With Shankar leading our editorial and content we are a lot closer towards realising our dream of becoming an brand serving over 31.7 million Indians living abroad," said Himanshu Verma, Founder and of to

Shankar is a with over 26 years of experience working for newspapers, newswires, and magazines in India, Singapore, and the US. Before moving to New York, Shankar was based in as the for Review,

He has also worked in Dow Jones, in and India, and and Politics. He has coached and managed teams of reporters and editors in multiple countries. He is also the of two books - Indian Capital Markets: The Next Global Economic Powerhouse, and Opportunities in Indian Capital Markets - published by

"I am excited to be part of what is set to be a huge success," said

" to is uniquely placed and ready to expand and establish itself as the most reliable and sophisticated platform for the millions of non-resident Indians around the world. I am excited to join Himanshu, and growing the global team," he added.

Connected to India differentiates itself by creating hyper-local, relevant, useful, engaging and entertaining content for Indians living abroad. A large part of its coverage includes developments concerning and about Indian origin people living in Singapore, US, UK, Dubai, and other Middle Eastern countries.

Going forward in addition to expanding the coverage of developments in Western countries, there will be greater focus to cover subjects, which have emerged as areas of importance for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) like financial planning.

"We would like to fill the huge information gap which exists currently in the NRI There is no dedicated platform which can address simple things like which deposits would fully meet your needs, what are the associated risks, fixed income/bond fund investments, regulatory changes in registering property in India and so on," added Shankar.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)