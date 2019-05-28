UC Browser ropes in veteran cricketers for ICC World Cup 2019

In line with its efforts to offer varied content, - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has announced a mega engagement campaign comprising of multiple in-app activities during the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

UC Browser, an and entertainment group company, has roped in veterans Irfan Pathan, and as part of its wide-ranging coverage to the most awaited international championship of ODI cricket. enthusiast and cricket lovers can now access world-class cricket content including short videos, GIFs and memes and more on

As a in the technology space, has always made stride towards empowering ingenious content consumers. In another step to benefit cricket fans, UC Browser is yet again offering its users a chance to earn prizes worth 1 crore rupees by participating in an exciting Quiz as well as Play & Win Game on the browser. The three former cricketers will run through exciting interactive activities and will share match predictions through-out the league. Users can also guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Cash.

In a bid to benefit maximum users and provide localised services, UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app channel for cricket content aggregation is geared up to present live ball to ball match commentary in eight local languages, covering Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Besides this, for all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos and more, UC Cricket will be supported by seven local languages, covering Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

The 2019 ICC is the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by England and from 30 May to 14 July 2019. will feature 10 teams including India, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, and

