JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Tour of New Zealand » News

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player
Business Standard

Injuries change side's dynamics, but help test team's depth: Ross Taylor

New Zealand are set to hosts India for five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests

BS Web Tean & ANI 

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his 50 runs during the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand. File Photo: AP/PTI
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his 50 runs during the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand. File Photo: AP/PTI

New Zealand's Ross Taylor said that injuries change the dynamic of the side but help test the team's depth.

New Zealand are set to hosts India for five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

"Probably right from the Sri Lanka series and England, the focus has been on the World Cup. It will be different conditions in Australia but getting those combinations, trying a few different guys out, obviously a few injuries as well which changes the dynamic of the side, but tests the depth out and gives guys opportunities which bodes well for competition for spots," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.
 

Matt Henry (left thumb), Tom Latham (right pinky), Seth Rance (achilles), Doug Bracewell (knee), Will Young (right shoulder), and Adam Milne (ankle) are all injured and hence were not considered for selection for the T20I series against India. Pacers Trent Boult (hand injury) and Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) have been ruled out of the T20I series as well.

As the premier tournament will be played in Australia, Taylor stated that they will have to adjust to the different conditions.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," he said.

The first T20I between New Zealand and India will be played on January 24.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY