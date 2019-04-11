TDP accuses YSRCP leaders of violence, writes to DGP

on Thursday accused (YSRCP) leaders of indulging in violence and damaging electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a letter to of Police (DGP) RP Thakur, N stated that the polling agents of YSRCP were resorting to violence and obstructing the polling process.

"There is a lot of violence in Kadapa, Anantapuram, and Kurnool and Nellore districts...In certain cases, they have even damaged the polling materials like EVMs and threatening polling personnel to allow them to rig votes."

"Controlling law and order situation and ensuring peaceful conduct of poll is of immediate necessity...I request you to instruct all the Superintendents of Police and other law enforcing agencies to strictly control the law and order and arrest the culprits and take stringent action against the persons responsible," Naidu writes in the letter.

Earlier in the day, the TDP and the YSRCP workers clashed at Ramanakkapeta village in Nuzividu assembly constituency. The police immediately intervened to restore normalcy.

The polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in

