TDP leader S Bhaskar Reddy killed in clashes in AP

ANI  |  Politics 

A leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), S Bhaskar Reddy, was killed on Thursday during clashes at Tadipatri town.

TDP leaders have accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers of killing Reddy.

Tadipatri is a stronghold of controversial TDP leader J C Diwakar Reddy whose son Pawan Kumar is contesting on the TDP ticket this time.

In another incident, Kodela Siva Prasad was attacked at a polling station. TDP has alleged that the YSRCP is indulging in violent acts.

Polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:49 IST

