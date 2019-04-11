TDP leader S Bhaskar Reddy killed in clashes in AP

-
ALSO READ
TDP worker killed as clashes mark polling in Andhra
Two killed in poll-related clash in Anantapuramu in AP
Elections just 36 hours away, these are last moments of evil rule: Jaganmohan Reddy
TDP releases first list of 9 candidates for Dec 7 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana
TDP MLA from Guntur (West) resigns from House and party, may join YSRCP
-
A leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), S Bhaskar Reddy, was killed on Thursday during clashes at Tadipatri town.
TDP leaders have accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers of killing Reddy.
Tadipatri is a stronghold of controversial TDP leader J C Diwakar Reddy whose son Pawan Kumar is contesting on the TDP ticket this time.
In another incident, Kodela Siva Prasad was attacked at a polling station. TDP has alleged that the YSRCP is indulging in violent acts.
Polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU