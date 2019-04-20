TDP MP CM Ramesh's nephew commits suicide

Dharma Ram, nephew of Telegu Desam Party's member CM Ramesh, committed suicide after failing in a subject in the intermediate final examination.

The 17-year-old Ram died on Friday night while undergoing treatment. He had committed suicide on April 18 by jumping from his apartment, police said

His body has been shifted to for the post-mortem examination (PME).

A case has been registered by the police under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

