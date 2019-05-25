Jagan to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30

Jaganmohan was unanimously elected as the of the legislative party on Saturday, paving the way for him to assume the office of of the state.

will take oath as the of the state on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium,

"The legislative party (YSRLP) meeting was held at the camp of office of YS in Amaravati at 11.15 am. All the 151 MLAs newly elected for attended the meeting," the YSRCP said in a statement.

Senior YSRCP and MLA from Chipurupalli AC (Vizianagaram district) Botsa Satyanarayana proposed Jagan's name as the of YSRLP.

While addressing the YSRLP meeting, took a jibe at the outgoing N Chandrababu Naidu.

"The fate of Chandrababu Naidu proves that God will punish those who act without justice. Chandrababu had purchased and grabbed 23 MLAs and 3 MPs of YSRCP in 2014. But now in 2019, his party is left with 23 MLAs and 3 MPs. God alone can write such great script and do such a wonderful poetic justice," he said.

According to the statement released by the party, Jagan also held parliamentary party meeting in which all the 22 newly elected MPs and existing Rajya Sabha MPs were present.

"Jagan suggested the MPs to work hard to achieve the special category status for He suggested the MPs that one should have credibility and confidence in political policies and should not change stand once coming into power," said the statement released by the party.

Later in the day, he went to where he met ESL Narsimhan and K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Party sources said that Jagan invited KCR for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in

The 14th legislative assembly was dissolved on Saturday after the notification in this regard was issued by ESL

The notification states: "In exercise of the powers conferred by (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, ESL Narasimhan, of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, hereby dissolve the fourteenth legislative assembly with immediate effect."

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led from power in the state. The party won 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One seat went to the led by

Naidu submitted his resignation to Governor on Thursday after he lost the polls.

YSRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state, while could get only three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)