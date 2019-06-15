Telangana cabinet expansion likely after June 19

K is likely to expand his dozen-member Cabinet after June 19.

There is a total of six berths that are lying vacant in of ministers, which could be filled after Rashtra Samiti state meeting on June 19. KCR is widely expected to induct more members in his Cabinet so that a full-time minister could present the budget in the state Assembly on July 5.

Rao's son K T Ramarao and nephew T Harish are expected to be inducted in the Cabinet and may secure key ministerial positions.

Including the Chief Minister, there is a total of 12 ministers in Cabinet which will meet on June 18.

After winning the Assembly elections in 2018, took an oath just with his loyalist Mahamood Ali, keeping the size of the state cabinet at a paltry two. He inducted 10 more ministers in February after drawing a fair share of criticism over the cabinet size.

On Friday, Rao met the of CH Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan,

