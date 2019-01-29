JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

C'garh: 5 years' age relaxation in govt jobs through direct recruitment

Nepal's former crown prince Paras suffers 3rd cardiac arrest
Business Standard

5-year-old raped, murdered: DCW seeks post-mortem report by Feb 1

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi police asking for the post-mortem report of the 5-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in North Delhi, by February 1.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.

The body of the 5-year-old girl, who has been missing since Saturday evening, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in Samaypur Badli area on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly raped before being killed.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 00:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements