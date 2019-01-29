5-year-old raped, murdered: DCW seeks post-mortem report by Feb 1

Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the police asking for the post-mortem report of the 5-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in North Delhi, by February 1.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.

The body of the 5-year-old girl, who has been missing since Saturday evening, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in Samaypur Badli area on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly raped before being killed.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)