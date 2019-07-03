Tensions brewing between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?

However happening Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might seem together but things do not seem to be going that smooth between the two!

A source close to the two revealed that 'friends have seen them argue frequently'.

"Friends have seen them argue frequently. There's a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair - especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue," Fox News quoted the source.

Not only this, but there might be chances that the duo might not even walk down the aisle.

"As much as their friends love seeing Alex and J.Lo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle," added the source.

Recently, the former Basketball player made headlines after he opened up about his conversation with Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala which made Lopez upset.

"J.Lo was incredibly upset at Alex because she expected him to know better," the source shared.

According to the source, Lopez was annoyed as she believed that her beau's conversation with Jenner 'encroached' their personal lives.

"J.Lo basically told him that she doesn't care what he says during his interviews as long as it doesn't encroach on their family or her personal and professional relationships - and when Alex said what he said about Kylie, J.Lo felt he crossed the line," the source said.

Following the news of Rodriguez talking to Jenner, he said "we only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Earlier in June, Lopez shared that she would like to have a 'big wedding' in a church.

"I've been married three times, and one was nine months and one was 11 months, so I don't really count those," she told Fox News.

The other two marriages that the singer referred to were her relationships with Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March this year. Alex proposed her while on vacation with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)