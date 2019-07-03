Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett join 'Fast and Furious 9' cast

Just ten days after the shoot for the ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise commenced, the makers have added Finn Cole, Anna Sawai and Vinnie Bennett to its cast.

The forthcoming instalment written by Lin and Alfredo Botello is being helmed by Justin Lin who directed 'Fast and Furious 6', reported Deadline.

Vin Diesel who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.

As they completed shooting for the first day, Diesel along with his co-star Michelle Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram describing that they are feeling 'blessed beyond words'.

The ninth instalment also stars wrestling champion John Cena, along with Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, to name a few.

Cena also expressed his excitement after being roped in for the film and said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly, "Literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best."

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

