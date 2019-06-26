Jennifer Lopez recalls how she met Alex Rodriguez

American who is all set to marry her love Alex Rodriguez, opened up about her relationship.

The couple who started dating back in the year 2017 first met almost a decade earlier and felt an "electricity" then and there, revealed the 'Where Are They Now?' issue, of magazine.

"We shook hands, and it was this for, like, three seconds. Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck," Lopez tells SI.

Back then both of them were married but years later they bumped into each other again at the after they became single. The famed location then led to a dinner date between the duo, reported E Online.

"I realized afterwards he was a little nervous, saying all this stuff you would never say on a first date. During the date, Rodriguez got up to use the restroom, where he sent Lopez a text message that read, "YOU LOOK SEXY AS F***," Lopez shared.

"Actually, it was a good game, because it was very unexpected and it was super flattering. I wasn't dressed very sexy," Lopez added.

The two got engaged in March this year. Alex proposed her while on vacation with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring.

