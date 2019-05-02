Kerala's Muslim Education Society bans burqas in its colleges

Kerala's Muslim Education Society (MES) has issued circular banning girl students from covering their faces with burqas in its colleges.
This comes a day after Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' on demanded the imposition of a ban in burqa in India in the interest of national security, citing a similar measure taken in Sri Lanka after the deadly Easter Sunday attacks last month.
The editorial states, "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the Prime Minister as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday."
The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by an NDA ally, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India, who said that burqa should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition.
The Sri Lankan government on April 28 took necessary measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on the occasion of Easter Sunday on April 21, claiming the lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.
On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Shiv Sena for its "polarising" editorial in its mouthpiece Samna seeking a ban on the burqa in order to ensure national security.
"I request the EC to take cognizance of this article because it is trying to create divisions and polarisation within society. This is a grave violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Owaisi told media persons in Hyderabad.
