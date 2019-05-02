Kerala's Muslim Education Society bans burqas in its colleges

Kerala's (MES) has issued circular banning girl students from covering their faces with burqas in its colleges.

This comes a day after mouthpiece 'Saamna' on demanded the imposition of a ban in in in the interest of security, citing a similar measure taken in after the deadly attacks last month.

The editorial states, "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday."

The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by an NDA ally, of the Republican Party of India, who said that should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition.

The on April 28 took necessary measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on the occasion of on April 21, claiming the lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.

On the other hand, on Wednesday asked the (EC) to take action against for its "polarising" editorial in its mouthpiece Samna seeking a ban on the in order to ensure security.

"I request the EC to take cognizance of this article because it is trying to create divisions and polarisation within society. This is a grave violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Owaisi told in

