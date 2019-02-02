Thick fog engulfs Delhi, 13 trains delayed

As many as 13 trains coming into were delayed on Saturday as dense blanketed the capital and its neighbouring regions.

With a cold wave gripping the region, a large number of people were seen taking refuge at night shelters in various parts of the capital to shield themselves from chilly winds.

The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may touch 9 degrees Celsius, according to the (IMD).

The thick was coupled with poor air quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 309 till 8.00 am, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

According to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 131 and PM 10 was at 202, in 'very poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively. In Lodhi Road area, PM 2.5 was at 234 while PM 10 was at 230, both of which fall in the 'poor' category.

AQI in the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor, 300-400 is considered 'very poor' and 401-500 falls under the 'hazardous' category.

