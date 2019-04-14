Terrorist hideout busted in Pulwama

working along with the Armed Forces busted a terrorist hideout on Sunday in Manduna village in Koil of South Kashmir's district.

The operation was executed by a joint team of police and 55 Rashtriya Rifles after receiving credible input.

Huge quantities of incriminating materials and other items were recovered from the hideout.

Police have registered a case and further investigation in the matter is on.

