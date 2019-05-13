Congress announces candidates for Telangana Assembly bye-elections

The party on Monday announced the name of candidates for the ensuing bye-elections to Legislative Assembly.

leaders Enagala Venkatram Reddy will be contesting from Warangal, Komatireddy Laxmi from Nalgonda and from Ranga Reddy seats respectively.

The seats fell vacant due to the resignation of Patnam Narender Reddy, and from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, and Local Authorities' constituencies respectively last year.

The polling for all three seats will be held on May 31 from 8 am to 4 pm. The results will be declared on June 3.

