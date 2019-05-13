Modi washed feet of sanitation workers like Lord Krishna washed Sudama's: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh on Monday praised Narendra saying that he washed the feet of sanitation workers just like Lord washed the feet of his friend

Addressing four election rallies, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, said: "In Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, ji washed the feet of sanitation workers just like Lord washed the feet of "

Listing the work under the reign of Modi, Adityanath said, "Whatever welfare scheme we have implemented so far, we did not discriminate people in the name of caste and religion. These were implemented in the interest of the poor."

Mocking Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath asked, "Will you elect those who stole water taps?"

Taking a jibe at grand-alliance of SP, BSP and RLD, Adityanath said, "The elephant is riding on the bicycle, its tyres would get punctured."

Appealing for votes in favour of BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, the UP said," In order to help youth in pursuing a career in the film industry, the party gave the ticket to I urge the public of to vote in favour of him in large numbers."

Launching an attack on the Congress, Adityanath said, "You must have seen that what could not do in 55 years, did in 5 years. For the first time, Purvanchal and have progressed.

