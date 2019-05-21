JUST IN
Business Standard

Terrorists hurl grenade at a CRPF post in Pulwama

ANI  |  General News 

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

No loss of life or injury has been reported yet.

On May 18, three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police had said.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 23:06 IST

