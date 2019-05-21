Terrorists hurl grenade at a CRPF post in Pulwama

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a (CRPF) post situated at (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

No loss of life or has been reported yet.

On May 18, three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)