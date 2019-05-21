Terrorists hurl grenade at a CRPF post in Pulwama

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
No loss of life or injury has been reported yet.
On May 18, three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
