Goa Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Congress to hold commemorative programmes on Rajiv's death anniversary
'Desperate' Congress has now discovered BJP's role in Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Arun Jaitley
'Pseudo-nationalist' will never understand sacrifices of Rajiv Gandhi: Ahmed Patel
TN Governor administers anti-terrorism day pledge to staff
Fight polls on 'Bofors accused' PM's name: Modi dares Cong
-
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
Congress leaders and party workers also offered wreath and flowers on the former Prime Minister's statue in Rajiv Gandhi memorial complex in Bambolim.
Speaking on the occasion, the GPCC president Girish Chodankar remembered Gandhi's contribution to nation building.
Senior Congress leader Pratapsingh Raoji Rane said that the democracy still exists in India due to the strong foundation laid down by the Gandhi family.
Rane recollected how he was very closely associated with Rajiv Gandhi. He said that the former Prime Minister was well versed about the issues of Goa and had studied every issue including the demand of the statehood to Goa.
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.
A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.
He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU