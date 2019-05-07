Terrorists involved in Eastern Sunday bombings either killed or arrested: SL police

All the terrorists involved in the Sunday bombings that left 257 people dead have been either arrested or killed, the claimed while assuring that the country could now go back to normalcy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday night, Sri Lanka's of Police (IGP) CD Wickremarante said that among those killed were two bomb experts, reported (Sri Lanka).

The acting IGP also claimed that the police and security forces have seized all explosives possessed by terrorist groups.

Police had earlier said the (CID) seized assets worth more than 7 billion rupees belonging to the local terror outfit National Thorheed Jamath (NTJ), reported Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, the has lifted the ban on social media platforms, which was imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of false information following the act of communal violence between ethnic group and minority Muslims.

On April 21, eight coordinated explosions jolted Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede, and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated The attacks left 257 people dead and several hundred others injured.

