Pirates abduct 5 Indian sailors in Nigeria, confirms Sushma Swaraj

-
ALSO READ
Conned on the pretext of jobs, 15 Indians stranded in Iraq seek Swaraj's help
Gabon's Minister of Foreign Affairs calls on Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj discusses issues of mutual interest with Bulgarian counterpart
India, Japan hold 10th Strategic Dialogue
Geeta India's daughter, won't be sent back to Pakistan: Sushma Swaraj
-
Five Indian sailors posted in Nigeria have been "abducted" by pirates, confirmed External Minister Sushma Swaraj.
She has also asked Indian Ambassador in Nigeria Abhay Thakur to "take the matter" with the Government of Nigeria to ensure an immediate release of sailors.
"I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria," tweeted Swaraj on Monday.
"I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release," she added.
This comes days after Indian media reported that pirates have abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU