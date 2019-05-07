JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Himachal Pradesh: Traffic restrictions from Bhuntar to Manikaran road in Kullu

Delhi: Wanted gangster Paramjeet Dalal injured in encounter
Business Standard

Pirates abduct 5 Indian sailors in Nigeria, confirms Sushma Swaraj

ANI  |  Asia 

Five Indian sailors posted in Nigeria have been "abducted" by pirates, confirmed External Minister Sushma Swaraj.

She has also asked Indian Ambassador in Nigeria Abhay Thakur to "take the matter" with the Government of Nigeria to ensure an immediate release of sailors.

"I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria," tweeted Swaraj on Monday.

"I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release," she added.

This comes days after Indian media reported that pirates have abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU