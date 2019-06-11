JUST IN
Terrorists killed in Shopian encounter were inspired by IS ideology: Police

Two terrorists, who were killed on Tuesday, in an encounter in state's Shopian district were inspired by IS ideology, the police said.

"The two terrorists have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Bhat of Yaripora Kulgam and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera Shopian. As per police records, both killed terrorists were inspired by IS ideology. They were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes including attack on security establishments," a release of the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"According to the police records, they were part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities," it said.

