Terrorists killed in Shopian encounter were inspired by IS ideology: Police

Two terrorists, who were killed on Tuesday, in an encounter in state's district were inspired by IS ideology, the police said.

"The two terrorists have been identified as Sayar of Yaripora Kulgam and of Awneera As per police records, both killed terrorists were inspired by IS ideology. They were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes including attack on security establishments," a release of the police said.

"According to the police records, they were part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)