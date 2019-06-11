Tirupati: Political bigwigs pray for rainfall at Lord Balaji temple

Political bigwigs from Pradesh visited here on Tuesday to offer prayers for sufficient rainfall, among other things.

Chief Secretary of Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam, who was among those who visited the temple, said he prayed to the Lord for timely rains and the welfare of the state.

Former of YSR Congress, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, also visited the holy shrine with his son Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who is the IT and of Pradesh. The ministers performed rituals at the Sri Swamy Vaari Temple.

The father-son duo said they prayed for the new government under the leadership of YS Jagan to take the state forward on the path of development.

and also offered prayers at the this morning.

A number of pockets in the country, including Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring state Karnataka, have witnessed drought-like situations in the recent past, with politicos offering prayers at temples for good rainfall.

On June 7, Skymet weather had said thundershowers will continue to be scattered in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

