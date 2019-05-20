Australia: Scott Morrison to form govt after 'miraculous victory'

Australian looks all set to form a majority after his "miraculous" election victory over the centre-left Labor Party, the said on Monday.

Morrison's Liberal-National coalition defied exit polls forecast to be re-elected on Saturday, in what he called "a political miracle", Al Jazeera reported.

Australia's national broadcaster, ABC's election analysis showed that Morrison's coalition will hold at least 77 seats in the 151-member lower house, one more than needed to govern on its own.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party, which was widely expected to win the election, is set to claim 68 seats, with independents and minor parties claiming six seats.

The coalition will not hold a majority in the Senate, the upper house, meaning it will need the support of independents and minor parties to pass legislation.

According to Al Jazeera, Morrison, during his campaign, had rejected efforts to increase the use of renewable sources of to generate electricity, arguing it would damage the economy which relies on coal-fired power and exports.

The coalition has stuck to an official target to cut carbon emissions by 26-28 per cent from 2005 to 2030, however, the warned was unlikely to meet this goal.

Morrison also promised to make income tax cuts a priority once the parliamentary numbers are confirmed.

Around 16 million Australians swarmed to the polling booths across the country on Saturday to elect the nation's 31st prime minister, in what was widely referred to as the climate-change election.

The result also indicated a crushing defeat for the Labor Party, with announcing his resignation from the Labor leadership.

