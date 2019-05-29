Nepal PM to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Nepal's K P Oli will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart, Modi, on Thursday, his said Wednesday.

invited leaders of the BIMSTEC countries as well as Kyrgyz Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the of the (SCO) and for the Modi's swearing-in.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led won 303 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

" K P Oli will be paying an official visit to to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister-elect Modi," of Oil, told

Oli, accompanied by his spouse and some high ranking officials, will leave for on Thursday.

During his visit, Oli will meet his Indian counterpart and discuss bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the

In 2014, when was elected as India's Prime Minister for the first time, the then Prime Minister attended his swearing-in ceremony, along with heads of states of other member states of the (SAARC).

Oli is scheduled to return home on May 31, Aryal said.

