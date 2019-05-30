Bhutan PM reaches Delhi for Modi's oath ceremony

on Thursday arrived in to attend his counterpart Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati

He was received at the airport by

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 pm in the forecourt of the will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Leaders from all BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

of Abdul Hamid, of Maithripala Sirisena, President of U Win Myint, of Lotay Tshering, of KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's will be present in the national capital for attending the ceremony. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be present at the event.

Several overseas friends of from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, and the UK, have also been invited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)