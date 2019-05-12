Thane: Man arrested for molesting 23-yr-old girl inside ATM centre

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year old girl inside an centre in the Kopari area of Maharashtra's district, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made by the police after the girl lodged a police complaint of the incident.

She also tweeted a video of the accused flashing his private part to her.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 354, 354(A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

