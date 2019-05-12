JUST IN
Business Standard

Thane: Man arrested for molesting 23-yr-old girl inside ATM centre

ANI  |  General News 

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year old girl inside an ATM centre in the Kopari area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made by the Thane police after the girl lodged a police complaint of the incident.

She also tweeted a video of the accused flashing his private part to her.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 354, 354(A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 22:47 IST

