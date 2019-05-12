JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BLA releases video message warning China against its presence in Balochistan
Business Standard

Delhi records nearly 60 per cent turnout in LS polls: EC

ANI  |  General News 

Nearly 60 per cent polling was registered in the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Sunday, five per cent lower than in the 2014 general election, the Election Commission of India said.

The voting percentage at 6 pm was 59. 8 per cent and it is likely to rise after details are received from the constituencies, an EC official said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout was 65.1 per cent, he said.

As many as 164 candidates are in the fray, the official said, adding that 1.43 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU