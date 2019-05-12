SAD accuses Cong of inciting communal hatred in Punjab

(SAD) on Sunday accused the party's unit of inciting communal hatred in the state.

"A desperate and frustrated party in is endangering peace and communal harmony in the state through a brazen resort to violence, terror and open incitements to communal hatred between the sisterly communities of the Hindus and the Sikhs in Punjab," said in a statement.

"All this and the brazen abuse of police force were merely parts of an attempt to terrorise the Punjabi voters and Akali workers," the further said.

Attacking Amarinder Singh, he said: "His communal card is the last throw of the dice by him to avert his political eclipse following the imminent poll debacle of his party in But he would be well advised not to play havoc with peace and communal harmony in Punjab just to save his doomed political career."

"The has urged the to intervene urgently, effectively and immediately to stop the from setting the state aflame again to promote its petty political interest," he said.

The SAD president also condemned the provocative speeches given by Congress leaders in Bathinda.

"He openly incited communal hatred and violence by accusing one community of trying to physically eliminate the other with the objective of ethnic cleansing in the state," he said.

The voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place during the last phase of seven-phased on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)