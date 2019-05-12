SAD accuses Cong of inciting communal hatred in Punjab

-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday accused the Congress party's Punjab unit of inciting communal hatred in the state.
"A desperate and frustrated Congress party in Punjab is endangering peace and communal harmony in the state through a brazen resort to violence, terror and open incitements to communal hatred between the sisterly communities of the Hindus and the Sikhs in Punjab," said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a statement.
"All this and the brazen abuse of police force were merely parts of an attempt to terrorise the Punjabi voters and Akali workers," the SAD president further said.
Attacking Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he said: "His communal card is the last throw of the dice by him to avert his political eclipse following the imminent poll debacle of his party in Punjab. But he would be well advised not to play havoc with peace and communal harmony in Punjab just to save his doomed political career."
"The SAD has urged the Election Commission to intervene urgently, effectively and immediately to stop the Congress from setting the state aflame again to promote its petty political interest," he said.
The SAD president also condemned the provocative speeches given by Congress leaders Raja Warring in Bathinda.
"He openly incited communal hatred and violence by accusing one community of trying to physically eliminate the other with the objective of ethnic cleansing in the state," he said.
The voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place during the last phase of seven-phased General Elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
