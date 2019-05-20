Downfall in locals joining militancy, Pak feeling starved: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Singh, Commanding-in-Chief, of the on Monday said that though locals in joining militancy "remains a matter of concern," today feels "absolutely starved" because of effective counter infiltration grid of the

"Local recruitment remains a matter of concern for all of us. Last year, we had 217 local youth who had picked up militancy. This year, the number has significantly reduced and as on date there are only 40 youth who have picked up arms," Singh said while addressing the media here.

He shared that one of the key reasons for this is the "radicalization and exploitation of by Pakistani agencies."

" has been continuing with its efforts. Today, they feel absolutely starved because of the very effective counter infiltration grid of the Successful infiltration from the Line of Control is virtually becoming very difficult. Therefore, for them to continue with this militancy, they want that the local content should be increased," he said.

"However, that realization is coming in the youth and people of that we do not want to become fodder by the Pakistani agencies and various inimical elements, who want to promote terrorism and violence in the state of and I am sure with the help of all the stakeholders we will be able to arrest this trend in the times to come as we are doing now," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)